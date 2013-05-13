Despite Ratings Dip, Sales Chiefs Upbeat

RELATED:Memo From the Ultimate Upfront Market-Watcher

With ratings down again this primetime season, some are

predicting a tough upfront market for broadcasters, who are facing new

competition from the companies that created the NewFronts to sell digital

video, as well as from cable, whose sales surpassed broadcast in last year's upfront.

But the top sales executives at the broadcast networks would

rather look at signs that point to an improving economy and a strengthening scatter

market as harbingers of decent upfront numbers.

At presentations this week, the broadcasters will look to

put their best foot forward, beguiling buyers with promising new shows and fresh

evidence that an ad campaign without the reach and impact broadcast uniquely

provides is like a day without sunshine.

Media moguls this month have been predicting a robust

upfront, led by perennially sunny CBS Corp. president/CEO Leslie Moonves, who

could not restrain himself from making his annual forecast that America's

Most Watched Network would garner double-digit price increases in the upfront.

That sentiment was echoed by Jo Ann Ross, president for ad

sales at Moonves' broadcast network.

"Everything's looking up here at CBS," Ross told B&C. "We are having back-to-back breakfasts,

lunches and dinners," with clients and buyers. "Everyone wants to sit down and

have a conversation." Ross said the ad market seems solid right now-a good sign

for the upfront. "Second-quarter scatter continues to be strong," she said.

"The demand is there. Budgets are coming in well before flight date."

Geri Wang, president of sales and marketing at ABC, said she

is optimistic because the macroeconomic indicators are good. "The micro detail

rolls up really nicely. And I like our position," she added. "So I'm feeling

very, very good about the upfront."

Like her counterparts, Wang is encouraged by the pilots she

has been screening. "The level of quality across the board for all the scripted

drama and comedy [development] has been really strong," she said. "I'm really excited

we'll be adding to our portfolio."

Some media buyers claim Fox ad sales president Toby Byrne is

in for a rough upfront, however. Fox's ratings are off a disappointing 20% this

season, and its top show, American Idol,

has fallen from its once-dominant position back into the pack, making a drop in

upfront sales almost inevitable. But Byrne also preferred to stay positive in talking

about his inventory.

"Fox still stands alone in terms of differentiation in

several ways from our competitors," Byrne said. "In the younger half of the

18-49 demo, the 18-34 segment, we have a growing advantage versus our broadcast

competitors. We have a social footprint that is second to none in television.

And that speaks to both the involvement of our shows with the audience as well

as how engaged our audience is in our content. So these are things that still

separate us and make Fox a unique proposition."

Byrne also points to the

scatter market for signs the upfront will be OK. "Scatter pricing is healthy,

and there is solid demand for our signature programs, including New Girl, The Following, American Idol and

our Sunday-night lineup," he said.

Both Sides Against

the Middle

This year, Linda Yaccarino, president of sales for

NBCUniversal, is in a unique spot, heading sales for troubled NBC as well as

NBC's strong roster of cable networks. For years when she worked at Turner, Yaccarino

urged advertisers to buy cable.

"What I always said, which remains true, is that cable is a

terrific complement to broadcast prime," Yaccarino said. "So I think it's

actually a very logical progression that I have been lucky enough to be given this

opportunity here to oversee all of the assets for NBCUniversal so we can sit

here and say, â€˜How do we help you look at your media plans across all our

assets, broadcast, cable and digital, to meet your needs and help you sell

stuff?'"

Yaccarino is upbeat about NBC. "We go into the upfront

market with the wind at our backs and some really good momentum from The Voice and Revolution and Chicago Fire,"

she said. "And we are really excited about what we saw in the development

meetings."

NBCU is set up to sell advertisers packages that reach

consumers using both broadcast and cable. "We're involved in several of those

conversations already," Yaccarino said. "The math tells us there is a shortage

of [gross rating points] in the marketplace and that there is a need to

aggregate and there is a bigger need to aggregate cross-portfolio."

Much of the pre-upfront posturing has involved measurement, particularly

with the networks talking about using Nielsen C7 ratings that count commercials

viewed during seven days of DVR playback instead of the current C3 standard,

which covers three days.

ABC has reportedly been writing C7 business for a while. But

now the broadcasters seem to be downplaying the desirability of C7.

"It's not going to be one size fits all. I think most of our

business will be written on C3 [ratings], but there are probably a handful of

clients, depending on what their inclination is, [that] look at C7," CBS' Ross

said.

Yaccarino said NBC is open to having conversations about C7

with clients. But she adds, "I don't think that that is at all a real solution

to the measurement crisis that we have on our hands." Yaccarino added that a

"signi"cant" amount of NBCUniversal's audience is watching content on

devices that currently are unmeasured.

"I think that's a problem. The trend seems to indicate that

viewing on those devices will continue to grow," Yaccarino said. "I do think we

have a crisis since historically, measurement has lagged behind consumer

behavior. So it has become an acute need to drive toward total measurement. And

that's where we as an industry need to come together to push progress in this

area. And I think Comcast NBCUniversal is uniquely positioned to push that

conversation forward."

Everything Counts,

Whether Measured Or Not

As more viewers watch network shows online or on mobile devices

including tablets and smartphones, the broadcasters are including some of those

digital impressions in the audiences they guarantee their upfront advertisers.

Fox calls that fluidity. "Our fluidity model is broadly

accepted, providing one-stop shopping here for wherever our content is

distributed, on whatever platform," Byrne said.

Clients are looking at TV, digital and other media to put

together multiplatform campaigns, and broadcasters want to be part of that

process.

"The whole world is cross-platform-that's what it's about,"

Wang said. "We've evolved and enhanced the offering."

The networks have beefed up their integrated marketing

staffs to create innovative offerings for advertisers that are demanding plans

including more than 30-second spots from their media partners.

"The key to innovation is not just doing more of it, it's

about doing it well. It's a win-win for the clients and us when we have enough

lead time to really understand what their brand brief is and to actually get

into the planning guts of it," said Ross. "Whether they want the integration to

start on broadcast within a show and then have arms and legs through webisodes,

on CBS.com or any of our other assets, whether it goes to mobile, whether it

crosses divisions, our team is very involved in it. I think we have a good

reputation with the bigger clients that have done that type of thing with us."

Yaccarino said NBCU has a creative marketing team of 50 to

60 people to "amplify across the entire company the marketing activation of all

our assets." She said it's a priority "to deliver on the marketing piece for our

customers that they have been asking for in a bigger and better way for a while.

We're finally able to deliver that to them."

In addition to primetime, the networks sell their other dayparts

during the upfront.

ABC is upbeat about its late night and early morning

programming.

Kimmel's Time to

Shine

While Jimmy Kimmel's irreverent rants about the advertising

sales process have been a fixture at ABC's upfronts, this is the first year the

network will be selling Kimmel as its 11:35

p.m. late-night anchor.

"We think Jimmy is on the ascendency. He is the funniest guy

in show business. We couldn't be more excited to have him be the centerpiece of

our late-night strategy," said ABC's Wang. "We definitely expect a share shift

over to Jimmy based on what he has been able to accomplish."

Late-night will also be a big deal for NBC, where Jay Leno

will be stepping down from the Tonight

Show and succeeded by Jimmy Fallon.

"We're very excited about the continuation of the strength

of NBC in this daypart as the No. 1 for so many years," Yaccarino said. NBCU's late-night

dominance goes beyond NBC, she adds. "When you look at that and you add Andy

Cohen [whose show is on Bravo] and you add Chelsea Handler [on E!] and when you

look across [our] late-night daypart, you see a lot of great opportunity from

an audience perspective and from a marketing sponsorship perspective."

ABC's Wang feels the same way about Good Morning America. GMA

has overtaken NBC's Today as the

ratings leader among breakfast news shows, and Wang anticipates a similar shift

in ad dollars in the upfront. "We're also expecting the same thing from GMA," she said.

The nets will also be selling sports to advertisers. "The

sports marketplace is very healthy. I think there's likely going to be volume

growth," said Fox's Byrne. "Naturally, it's always exciting when [your network

has] the Super Bowl, and it being in New York

[next February] is fantastic. Also, the launching of Fox Sports 1 is an

incredibly exciting endeavor. We think there's an appetite in the marketplace

for additional players in the space."

NBC Sports will be offering Sunday Night Football, the top-rated primetime program, and the

2014 Winter Olympics from Socci, Russia.

"We have asset after asset, league after league, sport after

sport. It's such a great portfolio to have the opportunity to represent,"

Yaccarino said.

"Do the customers we talk to who we have a lot of

long-standing relationships with want to look at NBCUniversal as a whole

portfolio?

The answer is, of course," Yaccarino added. "And when it

makes sense and we can meet each others' needs, the answer is, of course we

have those conversations. But it's all about delivering what the customer needs,

and that's what we're focusing on right now."

