Deja Vu for Exec Who Started Late-Night Wars

The latest turn in the late-night story is part of a

continuing saga touched off by Rod Perth, who as a senior VP at CBS helped lure

David Letterman from NBC to CBS.

As NBC again tries to make a transition at its venerable Tonight Show, Perth, now president and

CEO of NATPE, says some things have changed in the daypart, but some things

haven't. The following is an edited transcript of an interview with Perth.

Can you believe

we're talking about changes at the Tonight Show again?

This is crazy, isn't it? It never ceases to amaze me how we pay so much

attention to late-night television and the moving chairs and the rumors and

everything else. It's stunning to me. But it keeps going on. And Jay remains

the one constant. He's always at the center of it.

We know it

generates a lot of talk, but how important is late night to a television

network?

I think it's important because it's some of the last network real estate

that was uniquely the providence of NBC forever, and then later NBC and CBS and

now there are so many competitors. I think the stakes remain very, very, very

high. And while the ratings are lower, the profits are significantly reduced,

it's still about a franchise that I think networks will protect and defend.

People and shows

are usually pretty replaceable in the TV business. Why are late-night hosts so

hard to change?

Because the combination of skill sets required to host a show in late

night are so unique. It's like the superstar chef. There's only a handful of

them and there's a reason. They're not only great chefs, they're creative,

they're artistic. And it's the same with talk show hosts. It's the old adage

that viewers invite them into their bedrooms five nights a week. And the skill

set, comedic talent, the right combination of hipness and not so hip that they

alienate the middle of the country, and topicality, and intelligence, and

interviewing skills are incredibly scarce. Given the fact that there are so

many shows now, it's no wonder that there's always going to be so much

attention paid to them, because they're kind of household words. Even in an era

of fragmentation.

Do you think that

now that NBC's made its plans official that it will play out the way the

network expects?

I'm sure there will be more twists and turns. [Leno and the others talk

about it on their shows, so] he kind of contributes to that. That's part of

being on late night. He dumps on the bosses. David Letterman used to call me a

weasel. And I knew that I was important when he called me a weasel. I was so

proud of it. People would come up to me and go â€˜you're a weasel' and I'd go â€˜I

know, I know.' It means I'm important in his life.

Is there a way to

stabilize the situation?

I was one of the guys, [former CBS CEO] Howard Stringer and I, who kind of

threw the first grenade that pushed the first domino, pursuing Letterman or

Leno. And I was going after both of them at the same time. It's difficult to

control those things when you're inside a company. It's very, very difficult. I

think it should be noted that it is to NBC's credit. They invented the form,

they found and nurtured more talent that others over time benefited from all

the way back to the earliest days of the Tonight

Show all the way to today. Everybody has been taking shots at the form that

was basically invented by NBC back when. And that shouldn't get lost. So I kind

of empathize with the fact that they're going through transitional difficulties

once again. But part of the reason for that is that the press is all over it.

It started with the late-night wars that I was involved in in the early â€˜90s.

In those days, we were getting press clippings, we weren't getting it online.

And every single day, it would be an inch thick with clips from newspaper and

trades from across the country reporting on this. The newspapers in Dayton,

Ohio, were reporting on the late-night wars. So it went beyond just being a

television business story to one that really involved viewers and people paid

attention to.

Why would NBC want

to do this now?

My guess is they see something in Jimmy Fallon that they believe can be

adapted. His strength would be more of a variety show. He's a singer, a writer,

he's a comedian. He's extremely hip but at the same time he can be endearing.

He's got amazing qualities and he's got Lorne Michaels, who is one of the great

talent mentors and nurturers of all time as his producer. That's a pretty

potent combination. I wouldn't count it out.

Will

they be successful?

Fallon is stepping into competition that is just

unbelievable. There's also the disruption of a daypart that hadn't changed, now

the viewership has changed dramatically. Young males are now watching other

things or online. They're digitally savvy. Where Kimmel has done such a good

job is he's taken advantage of blogging, reaching and touching his viewers in

ways I suspect the TonightShow

hasn't. And I think Fallon has, so Fallon in that slot fits that need very

well. And by the way, Dave is still there. Dave should benefit from all of this

because older viewers who might not be as used to a Fallon with his approach

might turn to Dave.