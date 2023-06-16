Daytime Emmys to Give Susan Lucci, Maury Povich Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Daytime Emmys will bestow Lifetime Achievement honors on All My Children’s Susan Lucci, 76, and daytime talk-show host Maury Povich, 84, when its ceremony is held once the writers strike concludes, said the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) on Friday.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry,” said NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp, in a statement.

Lucci was nominated as outstanding lead actress in a drama series 21 times and won once, in 1999, during her starring role across the daytime drama's entire run from 1970 to 2011. Lucci also starred in Lifetime’s Devious Maids and the feature film Joy and appeared on such shows as Lifetime’s Army Wives, TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

“I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” Lucci said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and [be] embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Povich starred on his eponymous daytime talk show, which was produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, from September 1991 through September 2022. Prior to that, he hosted Fox’s syndicated magazine show, A Current Affair, from 1986 to 1990. He began his career in television as a local anchor in Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia. He also served two consecutive terms as president of NATAS’ New York chapter.

“I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60-plus year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment,” Povich said, also in a statement.

The late John Aniston, longtime star of Days of Our Lives and father of Jennifer, received this honor last year.

The Daytime Emmys, which are produced by NATAS, had been scheduled to be held Friday, June 16, with a creative arts and lifestyle ceremony to follow on Saturday, June 17, but both of those ceremonies have been delayed in light of the writers strike.

NATAS also announced this year’s Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, recognizing “exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively.”

This year’s Gold Circle honors are Tanya Hart, host and producer, entertainment news; Wendy Riche, producer, daytime drama; Al Schwartz, producer, specials; and Vernée Watson, performer, daytime drama.

Silver Circle honorees are Christina Knack, production coordinator, daytime drama; and Patrick Weiland, producer, lifestyle.