David Duval Has COVID-19
Golf Channel analyst says he is symptom-free
There will be a missing voice in coverage of this week's Masters Tournament, which was moved from its traditional magnolia-festooned April due to COVID-19.
David Duval, studio analyst for Golf Channel, has tested positive for the virus, according to the cable network.
Duval told the channel he did not have symptoms, according to his fellow analysts, who announced the diagnosis on Live from the Masters Tuesday night (Nov. 10) to explain the absence of the former world number one golfer and major champion.
Former Masters Champion Sergio Garcia had to drop out of the tournament after he also tested positive for the virus.
