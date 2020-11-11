David Duval Has COVID-19

David Duval during the 148th Open Championship on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom

There will be a missing voice in coverage of this week's Masters Tournament, which was moved from its traditional magnolia-festooned April due to COVID-19.

David Duval, studio analyst for Golf Channel, has tested positive for the virus, according to the cable network.

Duval told the channel he did not have symptoms, according to his fellow analysts, who announced the diagnosis on Live from the Masters Tuesday night (Nov. 10) to explain the absence of the former world number one golfer and major champion.

Former Masters Champion Sergio Garcia had to drop out of the tournament after he also tested positive for the virus.