Dauman's Pay Drops to Only $43M in 2011

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman made only $43.1 million in total compensation in 2011, according to new company filings.

The previous year, Dauman was one of the nation's top paid executives, pulling in $84.5 million including a stock award of $31.6 million and a one-time option award of $22.6 million.

Dauman's 2011 salary was $3.5 million, up from 2.6 million in 2010. His bonus was $20 million, up from$11.25 million. Excluding the one-time awards, his total compensation rose to $39.98 million from $30.2 million.

His boss, Viacom founder and executive chairman Sumner Redstone, was given $20.999 million in total compensation by Viacom, up from $15 million in 2010. Redstone had a salary of $1.75 million, up from $1.31 million and a bonus of $10 million, up from $5.6 million.

Tom Dooley, Viacom's COO, had total compensation of $34.1 million, down from $64.6 million in 2010.