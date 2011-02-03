Dauman Credits Research For Ratings Increases

Viacom's CEO credited increased spending on research for

improved ratings performance at its cable networks.

"It's all about investing in the right research, the right

programming, the right marketing and the right people," said Viacom CEO Philippe

Dauman during the company's first quarter earnings call Thursday morning.

Viacom's first quarter earnings fell as higher revenue at its cable networks

group was offset by declines at its movie business.

Ratings at Viacom's cable networks including MTV and BET

have been jumping thanks to more successful original programming including Jersey Shore and The Game.

But Dauman said the company has increased its research

investment by more than 15% over the past three years.

"We're doing more consumer insights work than ever before at

all our brands," he said. "Research informs everything we do: how we position our

brand, how we invest our content dollars, how we program each network, how we

develop our marketing plans, even how we window and monetize content across new

platforms."

The result of all that research shows up as more animation

on Comedy Central, new scripted sitcoms on TV Land and CMT, a broader mix of

scripted and unvarnished reality programming for MTV and more scripted programs

for BET.

"You'll see all those genres growing on our networks today

because of our continued investment in programming and programmers," Dauman

said, noting that programming spending has increased 25% since he replaced Tom

Freston as CEO.

"We're also sharing those insights further upstream in the

content development process, not just internally, but also with outside

producers with whom we work."

In the second quarter, Viacom's Media Networks group, which

includes MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon, reported a 7% increase in

operating income. Advertising and affiliate revenues were higher while the

company continued investing in programming.

Revenues rose 6% to $2.4 billion as a 10% increase in domestic ad revenues and

a 10% increase in global affiliate revenue were offset by a 17% decrease in

ancillary revenues.

"We have ground breaking programming across every screen and the audiences are

responding in impressive numbers," said Dauman. "This put our media networks in

extremely good position as we prepare for the upcoming advertising upfront."

Among the shows driving ratings growth, Dauman mentioned Skins, MTV's controversial show in which

teen actors depict drug use and sexual activity, repelling many major

advertisers.

Viacom expects ad revenues to have double digit growth again

in the second quarter, driven by a strong scatter market, "and we are looking

forward to a particularly robust upfront this spring."

In the last few years, Viacom's networks have gotten smaller

price increases than other programmers in the upfront, but with its new crop of

shows and higher ratings, the company expects gains in both volume and pricing.

Overall, Viacom's first quarter earnings were $610 million,

or $1 a share, down 12% from $694 million, or $1.14 a share, in line with Wall

Street expectations.

Revenues fell 5% to $3.8 billion.