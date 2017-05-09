Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Star in DIY Home Renovation Show

DIY Network has greenlit a home renovation series featuring NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy. The series will follow Dale and Amy as they transform a dilapidated historic home into something special in the Old Town historic district of Key West, Florida. Premiering in early 2018, the four half-hour episodes will combine Dale’s love of home improvement with Amy’s interior design expertise.

“We’ve seen how Dale Jr. races a car, so we’re confident that with Amy’s help he will easily navigate the typical trials and tribulations of a home renovation,” said John Feld, senior VP of original programming and production at DIY Network, HGTV and Great American Country. “Fasten your seat belts because this one is sure to be a thrilling, unpredictable ride.”

To create their dream seaside home, the couple must first tackle the renovation challenges that often come with older homes, including structural damage, iffy plumbing and sketchy wiring.

“Amy and I are excited to take on our first home renovation project together,” said Earnhardt. “Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, and so I expect this to be challenging but fun.”