'Dahmer' Now Netflix's Second Most Watched English-Language Series of All Time -- Netflix Weekly Rankings

Netflix's redundantly titled limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story added 205.3 million viewing hours during the week of Oct. 3-9, making it the second most watched English-language TV series in Netflix history based on its first 28 days of release.

The biopic on the titular Milwaukee serial killer was released on Sept. 21. With 701.4 million viewing hours captured in its first days, it still has a 10-day accounting period to catch up or even surpass Netflix's all-time TV series champ, Season 4 of Stranger Things, which captured over 1.352 billion viewing hours in an elongated debut period earlier this summer.

The first season of Korean local-language sci-fi series Squid Game remains Netflix's most watched show ever after four weeks,

Here's Netflix's top 10 all time list for English-language shows:

Dahmer was produced by Ryan Murphy, one of the hitmakers Netflix signed to an eye-popping overall deal several years ago.

One of the other such high-profile deal recipients, Shonda Rhimes, owns three other entries on Netflix's all-time English-language series list: Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, as well as limited series biopic Inventing Anna.

It's also notable that while Netflix's user base has actually contracted this year, especially here in the U.S., the region that provides the nexus for the streaming company's English-language audience, six of the 10 shows appearing on the English-language TV top 10 list have debuted since Jan. 1.

This sort of belies the notion that Netflix's "problem" is making hit shows.

Not only that, Netflix is quickly cashing in on the interest its ripped-from-the-headlines limited series generate.

At No. 2 on the English-language TV chart last week was the limited documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which generated another 31.4 million hours of double-dipped streaming.

Viewership among Netflix's other three measurement quadrants remained fairly quiet. Only the debut of English-language mystery-thriller movie Luckiest Girl Alive, starring Mila Kunis as a New Yorker with a secret, generated any noise at all, capturing 43.1 million viewing hours.

