Cypress Hill Gets Close-Up on Showtime

Showtime premieres documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain April 20. The film, about the L.A. rap group, is part of Showtime’s Hip Hop 50 slate. Estevan Oriol directs.

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain “is a smoke-filled journey across the lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying hip hop group,” according to Showtime. “Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: From cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of hip hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years.”

B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric “Bobo” Correa are in the group. The documentary “tells the story of a brotherhood that has withstood the test of time to create a truly original, everlasting legacy,” adds Showtime.

Insane in the Brain is produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Mass Appeal. Tom Mackay and Richard Story of Sony Music Entertainment, Sacha Jenkins and Peter Bittenbender of Mass Appeal, and Deb Klein of Primary Wave are executive producers.

Also part of Hip Hop 50, which marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop next year, LA Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla debuted April 15 and Bushwick Bill: Geto Boy airs April 29. ■