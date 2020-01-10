CW’s AVOD Platform, Seed, Acquires 14 BBC Studios Shows

CW Seed's BBC Studios content haul includes the original version of "House of Cards."

CW Seed, the ViacomCBS/Warner Media co-owned ad-supported streaming extension of the CW broadcast network, has announced a deal with BBC Studios to acquire rights to 14 shows, 200 episodes 150 hours of content overall.

Shows already available on the service include paranormal psychology thriller The Intruders, which stars Mira Sorvino; Atlantis, featuring Game of Thrones’ Mark Addy; The Secret of Crickley Hall, starring GOT’s Maisie Williams and Tom Ellis; Bedlam, featuring pop star Will Young; and the latest re-imagination of Sinbad.

BBC Studios shows being added to CW Seed in late January and February include James Corden’s Gavin & Stacey; The Fades, starring Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out); and the original BBC version of the Netflix hit House of Cards.

The announcement was made today by Rick Haskins, Executive VP of marketing and digital platforms for The CW.

CW Seed launched in 2013 as a an ad-supported, video-on-demand (AVOD) platform.

Later in the first quarter, however, CW plans to launch CW Seed “Live,” an ad-supported 24/7 digital linear channel featuring original content provided by People and Entertainment Weekly through the PeopleTV property.

CW Seed is distributed through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast and Xbox, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.