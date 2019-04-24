CW Renews ‘All American’, ‘In the Dark’ and ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

The CW has renewed All American, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico and The 100. The first three have earned second seasons, while The 100 moves on to season seven.

All five of the rookie shows on the network were renewed, including the three announced today, along with Charmed and Legacies.

“As we begin to plan for the 2019-2020 season, we’re thrilled to have this roster of 14 exceptionally creative and distinctive series, including all five first-year shows, as the foundation on which to continue to build the multiplatform future of The CW,” said Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW. “One of our key long-term goals has been to continually add more original programming all year-round, especially in midseason and summer, and with these returning shows and the new series we’ll order as we get closer to the May upfront, next season on The CW is shaping up to be our most robust year round schedule yet.”