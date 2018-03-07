The CW Picks Up Fantasy Series ‘The Outpost’ For Summer

The CW has acquired The Outpost, a ten-hour fantasy-adventure series from Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment. The show follows Talon, the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods. Years after her village is destroyed by mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey, Talon discovers she possesses a supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.



The show will air this summer.

Executive producers are Dean Devlin, Jonathan Glassner and Jason Faller, and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson are also exec producers.

“We are thrilled that The Outpost will be premiering on the CW this summer,” said Devlin. “The CW is an amazing platform for fantasy television and has a long history of success with the genre. We are confident that this is a terrific home for this project that we are so proud of--and look very much forward to this partnership.”

Jessica Green plays Talon. Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Andrew Howard, Anand Desai-Barochia and Robyn Malcolm are also in the cast.