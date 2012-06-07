CW Completes Upfront Advertising Sales

The CW on Thursday completed its upfront ad sales for next season, a source familiar with the situation said.

Despite lower ratings during the 2011-12 season, advertisers snapped up 75% of the net's inventory, paying about 7% more on a cost-per-thousand (CPM) basis to reach its young female viewers. Volume was flat at more than $400 million.

The CW has been employing a "convergence strategy," selling ads on TV together with ads shown when viewers watch on line.

This year the network added a mobile app to the mix, selling ads on iPhones and iPads as part of the mix.