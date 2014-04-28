CW Ad Sales Tied More Closely to CBS

The CW Network is tying its ad sales efforts going into this year’s upfront more closely with CBS, which owns the network with Warner Bros.

The networks said that under the leadership of Jo Ann Ross (pictured), CBS' president of network sales, The CW and CBS sales teams will coordinate and share resources in research and other areas to develop strategies that bring value to advertising.

Rob Tuck, executive VP of sales for the CW, will continue to report to Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, with direction from Ross on collaboration between the networks.

The networks will continue to set pricing independently and will not share proprietary information supplied by clients, the companies said.

“The CW is part of the CBS family, so we can seamlessly collaborate and coordinate to maximize value for its clients,” Ross said in a statement. “Rob and his team are well-respected throughout the industry, and we’re looking forward to working with them as we head into this year’s upfront marketplace.”

“For years, Rob and The CW sales team have forged incredible relationships with both the advertising community and the sales group at our parent company, CBS, and now, through this strategic alliance, those relationships are sure to get stronger,” said Pedowitz. “We look forward to utilizing CBS’ extensive resources to create even greater value for The CW’s clients and advertising partners.”