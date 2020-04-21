CuriosityStream Sets High School Football Docu-Series for May 14

Science streaming service, CuriosityStream announced Monday (April 20) that it will premiere its first original docu-series 4th and Forever: Muck City on May 14 worldwide. The series will have eight episodes.

Pahokee High School QB Mack Williams and Head Coach DJ Boldin During Training Camp (Image credit: (Photo Courtesy: Jupiter Entertainment))

Set in Florida's Everglades, towns Pahokee and Belle Glade are known as "Muck City" where high school rivals Pahokee and Glade Central High School are the most well known football rivals. Both schools have produced NFL players such as Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes, who will make an appearance, as well as Andre Waters, Rickey Jackson, Fred Taylor, Jimmy Spencer and Jessie Hester.

The series looks to tell the story of communities coming together and helping everyone in Muck City achieve a better life, CuriosityStream said in a release. Filmed at both schools during summer and fall of 2019, the series shows the ups and downs of high school football.

"The drama portrayed in 4th and Forever: Muck City is compelling and raw, and you will fall in love and root for these special young men, their coaches, families, and the community," said Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO, CuriosityStream. "4th and Forever: Muck City is the story of their dreams, hopes, and challenges and it highlights universal themes of opportunity and class, and even trust and betrayal. It's great premium content to introduce viewers to CuriosityStream."

4th and Forever: Muck City is produced by Jupiter Entertainment. Executive producers are Todd Moss, Patrick Reardon and David Madison.