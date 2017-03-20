CTIA Names Public Affairs Executive
Justin Cole has been named assistant VP of public affairs at CTIA—The Wireless Association.
Cole had been director of public affairs at the Federal Trade Commission under chairwoman Edith Ramirez since February 2014 and before that press secretary at the FCC under chairman Tom Wheeler.
Cole will head up public affairs and media relations for the association.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.