CTAM Summit: ESPN's World Cup Multiplatform Usage Runneth Over

record number of people watched the FIFA 2010 World Cup on ESPN. Even

more watched on online and via mobile, listened on radio, checked in

online and perused ESPN the Magazine.

In short, FIFA's

famed futbol tourney provided ESPN with a unique laboratory to examine

multiplatform behavior of consumer and the results of cross-platform

advertising.

The first take away from the study, dubbed ESPN XP,

was that multiple platforms don't cannibalize TV viewing, said Glenn

Enoch, vice president integrated media research, at ESPN. In fact, the

more platforms consumers used, the more TV they watched on average.

For

the big numbers, ESPN's research found that 160.5 million American's

consumed ESPN content over 31 days. It also had an average TV audience

of 3.3 million. It found that 22% of Americans tried a new ESPN platform

over the course of the tourney and when the final whistle sounded, the

average World Cup consumer averaged using 2.3 platforms per day. The 1.5

million viewers watching World Cup matches online provided a 46% lift

in viewership, bringing the total number of consumers to 4.8 million.

