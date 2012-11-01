Crown Says Programming, Marketing Costs Down

Crown Media Holdings, which owns the Hallmark channels, said

its earnings dropped in the third quarter and that its programming and

marketing expenses were lower.

Net income was $11.5 million, or 3 cents a share, down from

$163 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago. The company had a gain from the

sale of a discontinued operation a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest,

taxes and depreciation were up 32% to $31.3 million.

Revenue rose 4% to $147.6 million in the quarter. Subscriber

fee revenue was up 7% to $19.3 million because of contractual rate increases.

Advertising revenue was up 3% to $188 million.

"Crown Media saw a positive third quarter with solid

increases in EBITDA and advertising revenue," Bill Abbott, president and

CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. "During the third

quarter, our family-friendly programming continued to be of high value to

advertisers and viewers despite strong competition from the Summer Olympics."

Abbott added: "We are confident in our ability to capitalize

on the strength of our brand during the upcoming holiday season and look

forward to our holiday programming schedule, and to achieving our fourth

quarter revenue goals."

Crown Media said that programming expenses dropped 8% in the

quarter to $29.7 million as several program license agreements expired.

Marketing expenses dove to $400,000 in the quarter from $2.6 million in the third

quarter of 2011. Marketing expenses will increase in the fourth quarter to

support holiday programming, the company said.

The company said that its upfront sales resulted in double-digit

increases in volume from a year ago. Prices were up by mid-single digits, and

first-time advertisers are paying rates 22% higher than the average of sponsors

already doing business with the channel.

In the scatter market, prices were up 53% from the 2011-12

upfront on Hallmark Channel and up 51% on Hallmark Movie Channel.