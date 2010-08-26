Crown Says AT&T Might Drop Hallmark Channel

Crown Media said AT&T might remove Hallmark Channel and Hallmark

Movie Channel from its U-Verse TV service on August 31 if a new carriage

agreement is not reached.

AT&T informed its customers of the possibility of losing

the networks and negotiations are currently at a standstill, according to

Crown.

Crown recently disclosed that it is also negotiating a new

carriage deal with the National Cable Television Cooperative.

AT&T U-Verse similarly came close to removing AMC just

before the launch of Mad Men last month.

"AT&T

U-verse TV recently went through a notable carriage renewal and is implementing

the scare tactics it used to negotiate with another programmer against Hallmark

Channels, one of the nation's last surviving independent cable

networks," said Joan Gundlach, executive vice president, distribution,

added. "It is disappointing that AT&T U-verse does not see the value

we bring to their customers and that they would wield their power to strong-arm

our channels."

AT&T issued a statement in response.

"Despite Crown Media's unreasonable and

inflexible demands, AT&T is working to keep Hallmark Channel and Hallmark

Movie Channel on AT&T U-verse TV at a fair price for its customers,"

the statement said. "We are making every effort to reach a fair agreement

and continue providing these channels to our customers. Frankly, we're

surprised that Hallmark has decided to take its negotiations public, instead of

working with us in good faith, especially since we've made numerous offers to

Hallmark."

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Hallmark Channels, responded to AT&T's statement.

"It is unfortunate that AT&T U-verse's statement of the situation is inaccurate. They are a multi-billion dollar organization bullying one of the nation's last surviving independent cable networks by insisting on unreasonable rates that would seriously jeopardize our longevity. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel are two of the few remaining family-friendly networks offered on television and represent less than 1% of AT&T's total basic programming fees! Although we would have preferred to conduct the negotiations privately, we have been forced to comment since AT&T advised its customers weeks ago that Hallmark Channels may be dropped on August 31, 2010."