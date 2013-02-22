Crown Media Profit Doubles in Fourth Quarter

Updated 2:15 p.m. ET

Crown Media, which runs the Hallmark networks, reported a

big jump in profits in the fourth quarter.

Net income more than doubled to $70.1 million, or 19 cents a

share, from $29.9 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3% to $102.3 million. Ad revenue was up 2% to

$83.1 million, and the company expected bigger gains in the first quarter. Subscriber

fee revenue increased 7% to $19 million.

"We implemented a number of strategic initiatives and

reached some key milestones in 2012 that positioned our business for strong

results in fourth quarter and for the full year," Bill Abbott, president

and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in statement.

"Fourth quarter culminated in another highly successful

run of Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' campaign, which garnered

record ratings and positively impacted advertising sales revenue," Abbott

added. "On the Hallmark Movie Channel side, the network continues to show

impressive growth, recently reaching the key distribution benchmark of 50

million subscriber homes. At the outset of 2013, we have a strong foundation

from which to further develop our business and monetize the gains we are seeing

in ratings and distribution."

The company said that programming costs fell slightly in the

quarter, while marketing cost increased by $2.2 million to $8.5 million.

In the fourth quarter, ad revenues for the Hallmark Movie

Channel rose 23% to $11 million, reflecting a 21% increase in viewership among

25-54-year-old women. The gain offset a small decrease at Hallmark Channel.

Speaking on the company's earnings call with analysts and

investors, Abbott said that the TV ad market was slow in the third and fourth

quarters as political sales didn't trickle through to the national level. "We

see a healthy first quarter," he said. "It's still off from 2011, better than

it was in the third and fourth quarter of 2012. "

Both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel have nearly

completed negotiation with clients who buy upfront on a calendar year basis and

revenues are up 15%. Abbott said that while the calendar upfront represents

only about 4-5% of the company's ad sales, it's a good indicator of advertiser

sentiment at this point.

In the scatter market, Hallmark Channel is pacing above 2012

in volume, while pricing on a cost per thousand viewers basis are showing a 24%

increase over the upfront, although incumbent clients are paying increases only

in the single digit range. Scatter sales are also pacing ahead of 2012 at

Hallmark Movie Channel, and prices are up 21%.

"We have seen a very significant pickup," Abbott said. "I

think that inventory is tight in the first quarter, which is always a good sign,"

he added. "Second quarter is still pretty much a wild card."

One analyst asked how Hallmark, which as a relatively small

programmer with little leverage, is doing with distributors, who are

complaining about programming costs and looking to cut underperforming

networks.

"We feel we have the best value equation in the cable

business," Abbott said. "At the end of the day, that value proposition that we

offer is one that is significant and one that we think is worth significantly

more."

Abbott said that none of Crown's distribution contracts

expire this year, but that contracts representing about 20% of its subscribers

have option clauses that would allow distributors to drop the channels.

Hallmark Movie Channel doesn't get subscriber fees from

distributors, and Abbott told the analysts that the company's priority is to

get its networks into more homes in order to grow ad revenue.

The company's networks have been off AT&T's Uverse's

system, with its three million subscribers since 2010. "We are always talking

to AT&T," Abbott said, but he had nothing to report.

Despite record earnings, some investors on the call

complained that Crown Media's stock price is still significantly below the

level it was at when the company was refinanced in 2011. One noted that the

company paid executives $3 million in cash in performance bonuses in the fourth

quarter and would have preferred the company pay the executives in stock and

use the cash to pay down debt.

Abbott said management has been building value in the

company, but has no control over the stock price.