Crown Media Debuts Countdown to Christmas Widget
Will countdown to first holiday original
Crown Media has updated its Hallmark Movie Checklist app to include a countdown widget.
The countdown clock will end with the season's first Hallmark Holiday original movie Oct. 22, then reset to countdown to Christmas Day.
Tap the widget and it takes the user to the Movie Checklist app on Android and iOS devices.
The app update was unveiled during Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July programming stunt.
Crown also added an "upcoming" widget to the checklist app, which provides the entire Hallmark linear schedule--Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama--including notations for titles that have been selected by users as their "favorites" and "want to watch."
