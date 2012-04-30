Crown Execs Pay Increased in 2011

Executives who run the Hallmark Channels got more than greeting cards in their pay envelopes last year from parent company Crown Media Holdings.

According to a proxy statement released Friday by Crown, CEO Bill Abbott's total compensation rose 18% to $1.381 million in 2011. That includes a salary of $697,168, bonus of $409,542, deferred compensation of $27,231 and other compensation of $247,500.

Ad sales chief Ed Georger earned $953,210, up 32%. His salary was $549,426. He earned a bonus of $277,763, deferred compensation of $11,271 and other compensation of $114,750.

Executive VP and general counsel Charles Stanford earned $817,245 up 27% from 2011. He got a salary of $532,458, a bonus of $178,804 and other compensation of $105,983.

Michelle Vicary, executive VP for programming, earned $369,993, up 35% from 2010. Her salary was $298,774, plus a bonus of $44,219 and other compensation of $27,000.

None of the company's named executives received stock awards.