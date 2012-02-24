Crown Execs Hear Complaints Despite Higher Earnings

Updated 4:30 p.m. ET

Despite reporting solid fourth quarter earnings to cap one

of the best years in its history, Crown Media Holdings executives got an earful

from unhappy investors who want majority owner Hallmark Cards to sell the

company.

During Crown's earnings call with analysts and investors, president

and CEO Bill Abbott spent a lot of time listening to investors who bought stock

before the company was recapitalized, a move that diluted the value of minority

stockholders equity and left Hallmark

Cards with a 90% stake.

Similar complaint have been registered on previous Crown

Media earnings calls, but this time, some of the questions got personal and

seemed to get under management's skin.

"I want to congratulate you guys on some good operating

results," said investor Brad Vigran of Vigran Hays LLC. "But it's become very

clear that nobody on Wall Street, or not enough people on Wall Street, are

really watching your stock. Your stock is effectively an orphan and because of

the significantly low float, it will probably always be an orphan. So why don't

you guys just sell the company? It's obviously worth significantly more than

it's trading for here at $1.27."

After a long pause, Abbott replied that Hallmark remains a

90% equity owner and "at this point has no intention to sell the business."

Peter Okin of Stifel Nicolaus asked Abbott how long he's

been CEO. After Abbott responded that it's been three years, Okin noted that

the stock price then was at least $3 a share.

"You guys did a recap valuing the company at $2.60. As the

previous caller said, the stock is currently at $1.27 today, basically flat on

the most successful year you've had in the company's history," Okin said,

asking. "I'd like to know what the plan is for [minority] shareholders, because

it clearly is a total lack of interest in the shareholders."

Abbott said that management is focused on "growing the

business and creative value by developing good programming that resonates with

our viewers, our distributors and our advertisers." He added, "We have very

little control over the other issues you spoke of."

Okin responded by asking, "Would you invest with people who

make 100% of the decisions, own 90% of the company and clearly, clearly have no

interest in the other 10%?" When Abbott didn't reply, Okin declared. "You

silence speaks wonders because you would never do that." He said he thought the

stock was worth $5, and that he could afford to wait.

Abbott said his remarks would be passed on to Hallmark.

Lawrence Stern of Stern Capital, said that shareholders who

bought before the recapitalization have been left with "no voice, no

opportunity to vote our shares, and no constructive way to get out of this

situation." He said Crown Media was a "private company masquerading as a public

company" and asked when the company would be sold.

For the quarter, Crown Media reported higher income thanks

to a strong performance of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel during

its traditionally strong holiday season.

Net income for common shareholders was $29.9 million, or 8 cents a share, up

from $18.7 million or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenues were up 10% to $90.7 million.

Advertising sales rose 19% to $81.7 million in the quarter. Ad sales at

Hallmark Channel were up 14%, while ad revenue at Hallmark Movie Channel jumped

76% to $10.9 million.

Abbott said that ad sales remained strong in the first

quarter with scatter pricing 41% above upfront for Hallmark Channel and 27%

above upfront for Hallmark Movie Channel.

"Scatter continues to roll along. While not robust, it was

solid enough that we feel good about the upfront for 2012-13," he said. "Second

quarter is still evolving but we have a strong market. Even though the broader

economic trends continue to be weak, the marketplace for cable and for us is

relatively strong."

Subscriber revenue fell 19% to $17.8 million because a year ago, the company

recognized delinquent fees after completing a carriage agreement with a

multiple system operator.

"Our fourth quarter and holiday season continues to be a source of

strength and interest to advertisers for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie

Channel," Abbott said in a statement. "Advertising sales revenue from

our highly sought after seasonal programming directly contributed to our EBITDA

growth."

He added: "We are pleased with our results from the quarter and the

year, and are pursuing strategic initiatives that will continue to resonate

with our viewers, advertisers and distributors."

Programming expenses rose 4% to $446.1 million because of increases in original

programming.

The Martha Stewart Show, which was supposed to be a keystone

of Hallmark Channel's daytime programming strategy, will be ceasing production

soon. Abbott said that Hallmark would be able to talk about a replacement before

the upfront's start. "We are anticipating that in a very short period of time

we'll have some very significant announcements to make," he said.

"We are very committed to this daypart. We still believe

that there's a major point of view for Hallmark Channel to have a distinct

offering that resonates with viewers, advertisers and our distribution partners

in this important category," Abbott said. "The potential extensions and other

opportunities in other areas including digital we think are what's best for our

company, so we are looking forward to moving in a direction in 2012 that

solidifies our entry in this marketplace."