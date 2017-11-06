‘The Crown’ Back on Netflix Dec. 8

Season two of Netflix original series The Crown starts up Friday, Dec. 8. The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, as the social order established after World War II breaks apart. Based on the play, The Audience, the series reunites creator/writer Peter Morgan with director Stephen Daldry and producer Andy Harries.

The cast includes Claire Foy, John Lithgow, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby. Foy plays the queen.

According to Netflix, “Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.”