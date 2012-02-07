CRO O'Brien Leaves CNBC

Tom O'Brien, chief revenue officer at CNBC, has left the company.

CNBC on Tuesday announced that Robert Foothorap has been promoted to senior VP for TV network advertising sales.

The network said in a release that Foothorap reports to Marianne Gambelli, president of NBC Advertising Sales, and K.C. Sullivan, interim chief revenue officer and chief financial officer.

A CNBC spokesman confirmed that O'Brien, who took the new chief revenue officer post in 2010 , had left in December to pursue other opportunities. Before joining CNBC, O'Brien had run NBC-owned TV stations in New York, Dallas, and Hartford.

Foothorap had been VP of advertising sales and business development for CNBC since 2004.

Robert's in-depth knowledge of the CNBC brand and its affluent and influential audience is unparalleled," said Sullivan. "With his experience and leadership, Robert will help us continue to evolve our sales model to provide value and results for our customers on CNBC TV and across all of our platforms."