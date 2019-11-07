‘Criminal Confessions’ Starts on Oxygen Dec. 7

A new season of Dick Wolf series Criminal Confessions begins on Oxygen Dec. 7. The season starts with a 90-minute episode on the Chris Watts case, which involved the murder of Shanann Watts and her two daughters in Colorado last year.

Criminal Confessions gives an inside look into police interrogations around the country with detectives who will stop at nothing until they find justice. “Each standalone episode of the series reveals the remarkable strategies and tactics law enforcement use to get the ultimate truth out of suspects, resulting in jaw-dropping confessions that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats,” said Oxygen.

Wolf executive produces.

"For the past two seasons, we have given viewers an inside look into the investigation of criminals, with an emphasis on the psychological component of confessions," said Wolf. "Our third season will be even better, and will continue to give crime buffs insight into a side of police work that has never been examined before."

Criminal Confessions is produced by Wolf Reality and Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television), with Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey, Dan Peirson, Adam Kassen and Josh Bingham the executive producers.

Oxygen is part of NBCUniversal.