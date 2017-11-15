Crackle Greenlights Season Three of Drama ‘StartUp’

Crackle has ordered a third season of its drama StartUp, which stars Martin Freeman, Adam Brody, Ron Perlman, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero. There will be 10 episodes in the new season.

Crackle is part of Sony Pictures Television Networks. Created by Ben Ketai, StartUp is the top draw on the streaming platform, according to Crackle.

The second season went beyond the world of cryptocurrency and looked at the intersection of technology and the digital black market through a darknet prototype called Araknet.

“Thanks to Ben Ketai for his vision and to our stellar ensemble cast, Martin, Adam, Ron, Edi, Otmara and Addison [Timlin], whose tremendous performances gave this series the kind of weight and edge that viewers have come to expect from a Crackle original,” said Eric Berger, general manager of Crackle and executive VP and chief digital officer at Sony Pictures Television Networks. “We are excited to continue the story in season three and expect that Ben and company will take us on another entertaining and wild ride.”

StartUp is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Ketai, Gianni Nunnari, Shannon Gaulding, Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord and Anne Clements are executive producers. Adam Brody and Ron Perlman are producers.

“We are excited to open the writers’ room and partner with Crackle for season three of StartUp,” said Ketai. “This past season was exciting with nods to relevant and timely topics like corporatization of the internet, Bitcoin and the darknet that made for some great storytelling. But the series works because those headlines are juxtaposed with the personal stories of our characters and how the cost of ambition impacts their lives and the lives of those around them. We will take that narrative even further in this next chapter and look forward to bringing the StartUp family back together again in the new year.”