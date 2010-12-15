CPB Invests In Mobile DTV

While the FCC is encouraging broadcasters to give up spectrum many of those broadcasters argue they will need for mobile DTV, elsewhere the government is investing in TV stations' mobile DTV efforts.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversees the allocation of government funding for noncommercial stations, said Wednesday it will put more than $2 million toward equipment for 20 public TV stations so they can start delivering mobile digital TV by the end of next year.

"Mobile devices are rapidly becoming an integral part of our everyday lives, and consumers expect access to the same content that they get from their television, radio or computer, even when they're on the go," said Mark Erstling, senior VP, system development and media strategy, CPB, in announcing the grant. "Through the use of new innovations, such as mobile DTV, people can now access the unique programming they've come to expect from public television -- from award-winning educational shows and in-depth investigative news to emergency alerts -- no matter where they are."

CPB says there will be a second round of funding next year to help even more stations go mobile.