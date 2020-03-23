‘Council of Dads’ Starts on NBC March 24

Drama Council of Dads, about a father who calls on some friends to help manage his family following a cancer diagnosis, starts on NBC March 24. The cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver and Thalia Tran.

“When Scott, a loving father of four, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by a cancer diagnosis, he calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his growing family’s life,” said NBC. “Scott assembles a trusted group of role models that includes Anthony, his oldest friend; Larry, his AA sponsor; and Oliver, his surgeon and best friend to his wife, Robin. These men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s amazing family through all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer – just in case he ever can’t be there to do so himself.”

Tony Phelan & Joan Rater write and executive produce the series. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce too.

Council of Dads is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.