Corporation for Public Broadcasting Names Senior VP, TV Content

Ted Garcia, general manager at noncommercial KNME-TV Albuquerque, N.M., was named senior vice president for TV content at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The CPB oversees the government's funding initiatives for noncommercial TV and radio.

Garcia has a 37-year career in commercial and noncommercial broadcasting, including at KETC St. Louis and CBS' KMOX TV and sports-production posts.