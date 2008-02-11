Corporation for Public Broadcasting Names Senior VP, TV Content
Ted Garcia, general manager at noncommercial KNME-TV Albuquerque, N.M., was named senior vice president for TV content at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
The CPB oversees the government's funding initiatives for noncommercial TV and radio.
Garcia has a 37-year career in commercial and noncommercial broadcasting, including at KETC St. Louis and CBS' KMOX TV and sports-production posts.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.