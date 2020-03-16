Coronavirus Fears Forces ‘WrestleMania’ Relocation

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the WWE to move its April 5 WrestleMania 36 event from Tampa Bay to its training facility in Orlando, where it will take place without a live audience.

The pro wrestling outfit said in a statement: “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The WWE aired its March 13 live SmackDown show from its Orlando facility.

WrestleMania 36 is the latest sports/sports entertainment event affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Last week sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL and the PGA have suspended play, while the NCAA has canceled its annual March Madness college basketball men’s and women’s basketball tournament.