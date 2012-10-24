Consumers' Digital Engagement Varies Category-by-Category

Everyone is very fond of throwing out the rules these days,

and frankly, some of them deserve to be given the boot tip. Our personal

favorite: 'People glued to a commercial all the way through means they are

actually engaged with the brand.' Hmmm. We have two words for you: Go Daddy.

But here is one rule that continues to hold, whether you are

talking about how consumers make decisions about brands or how they engage with

digital communication platforms: Category matters. Always. Even when those

categories are huddled under the same company-logo umbrella, such as 'insurance.'

It's difficult to discern the part digital platforms play in

the media-engagement equation. Sure, you can discover easily enough what your

current customers are doing in terms of any media, including digital. But

paraphrasing Olympia Dukakis in Moonstruck, "What you don't know about

digital is a lot."

The missing frame in this media movie is how consumers'

digital engagement -- not just usage -- operates within the context of total engagement in your category. Knowing

exactly how engagement with media -- digital or otherwise -- intersects with what

drives it matters a lot.

For instance, digital behaves very differently when you

compare, say, the auto insurance category to the property & casualty

(P&C) insurance category. And some of those differences become especially

vital when trying to make your media dollars work strategically. Here are the

top five digital engagement platforms in these two categories:

Auto Insurance

Browsing Shopping Portal Social Network Mobile Email

Property/Casualty Insurance

Brand's Website Browsing Shopping Portal Search Email

Common to both (they have, after all, been seen bundling up

together) are brand messages on browsing and shopping portals, as well as

through email. However, when it comes to auto insurance, mobile and social make

a strong showing, while, on the P&C side, the brand's website and doing a

search are offer stronger consumer engagement.

When you drill down to where engagement with digital

platforms and insurance categories meet, a more insightful pattern begins to

show. Unless you're Jay Leno, autos are a far less significant investment for

consumers than home and property. Doing more background research and hearing

from the brand in its own way on its site becomes go-to for P&C insurance shoppers.

And while demographics no longer define the "Higitals" among

us-those with high digital involvement in a category, and thus more engaged in

platforms such as social and mobile -- it still holds that there is currently a

slant toward a younger demo on social and mobile -- namely, a demographic that

might own a car but not yet property.

The moral of this story is that one engagement plan does not

fit all. But there's some good news -- winter's coming, and some of those

cross-category digital usage reports you've been buying may make great draft

stoppers.

Passikoff is founder and president of Brand Keys, a global

brand and engagement consultancy. He can be reached atrobertp@brandkeys.com.

Shea is executive VP, director of global brand development at Brand Keys. She

can be reached atamys@brandkeys.com.