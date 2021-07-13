Consumer Reports Launches Broadband Bill-Collection Project

Consumer Reports, along with a laundry list of partners, has launched an online tool to help figure out how much people are actually paying for broadband.



The Broadband Together initiative is looking to collect copies of users‘ monthly bills “so we can find out what we’re really getting for our money, and advocate for a better internet that costs less,” CR said.



“For too long, the true cost and quality of internet service has been hidden and obscured,“ Consumer Reports president Marta Tellado said. “We want to shine a light on what’s really happening, so every American can have the quality internet they need to succeed today and into the future.”



A coalition of Broadband Together supporters (see below) will use that info to push ISPs and government officials for “greater access to fair, affordable, reliable internet services,” arguing that ”some consumers spend more money for less service, thanks to confusing pricing, and too many people simply cannot get online because there is no service where they live, or they cannot afford it.“



It will be preaching to the choir when it comes to the Biden administration, which is pushing billions of dollars in subsidies for competitive, high-speed, low-cost broadband, suggesting broadband is currently not fast enough or affordable enough or its provision competitive enough to be “available” to all even where it is technically available.



