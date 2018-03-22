Conant Named CBS News Political Director

Caitlin Conant, CBS News executive director of communications, has been named political director of CBS News. She starts Monday, April 9, and will be based in Washington. Conant will report directly to CBS News VP/Washington Bureau Chief Christopher Isham and will help guide the network’s political and campaign coverage.

In her current role, Conant is the principal spokesperson on political, polling and press access matters, and works on political and Capitol Hill outreach for the Washington Bureau. Conant also helped plan and execute CBS News’ earned media strategy during the 2016 election cycle.

“Caitlin’s background in national politics and her experience here at CBS News give her the strengths and perspectives to be a superb political director,” said Isham. “We are all very excited that she will be leading our political coverage as we head into what will certainly be a fascinating and challenging political cycle.”

Conant joined CBS News in May 2016. She previously spent eight years working in the U.S. Senate and on various political campaigns, including Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) presidential campaign.

“After nearly a decade on Capitol Hill and presidential and Senate campaigns, I joined CBS News and the world of media,” said Conant. “Nearly two years later, CBS News feels like home. I am honored and humbled to take on this new role, and am eager to continue to work with my colleagues here as we prepare to cover the critical midterms and the exciting election season to come.”