Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home as she self-isolates for the next five days, according to the Commerce Department.



The secretary had spoken Tuesday to the North America Building Trades Union (NABTU) Annual Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel about the Biden administration's big-bucks investments in broadband deployment and adoption in the Bipartisan Innovation Act — $65 billion.



Commerce said it was in the process of contacting anyone she may have come in contact with per Centers for Disease Control guidance.



The Commerce statement about her diagnosis said she was only revealing her positive status “out of an abundance of transparency,” saying she had only mild symptoms and had taken an at-home antigen test Wednesday, adding, “She is fully vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms.” ■