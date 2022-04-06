Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Tests Positive for COVID-19
By John Eggerton published
Will self-isolate for five days
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working from home as she self-isolates for the next five days, according to the Commerce Department.
The secretary had spoken Tuesday to the North America Building Trades Union (NABTU) Annual Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel about the Biden administration's big-bucks investments in broadband deployment and adoption in the Bipartisan Innovation Act — $65 billion.
Commerce said it was in the process of contacting anyone she may have come in contact with per Centers for Disease Control guidance.
The Commerce statement about her diagnosis said she was only revealing her positive status “out of an abundance of transparency,” saying she had only mild symptoms and had taken an at-home antigen test Wednesday, adding, “She is fully vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms.” ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.