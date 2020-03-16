Coming Up on Quibi

‘THANKS A MILLION’

Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, this reality series features celebrities including Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davids, Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and Lopez herself giving away, one each episode, $100,000 to an ostensibly deserving and unsuspecting person. The kicker: That person has to give half the money to someone else deserving under the same pay-it-forward terms. As Quibi notes, across the 10 episodes of the first season, $1 million will be placed “into the hands of everyday people.”

‘SURVIVE’

Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins play the only survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain. Together, they embark on a multi-snippet wilderness journey that’s described as being, well, harrowing.

‘MOST DANGEROUS GAME’

Inspired by Richard Connell’s 1924 short-story classic, Liam Hemsworth plays a man desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before he succumbs to terminal illness. In this dystopian action thriller, he takes a lucrative offer to participate in an event in which he soon finds out he’s not the hunter but the prey.

‘CHRISSY’S COURT’

As Quibi notes, if you thought actress-model Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become a courtroom judge, well,, “you’ve been overruled!” Teigen will, in each short-form episode, preside over a small claims case, with her mom as bailiff. Hey, she’s tough but fair.

‘#FREERAYSHAWN’

Produced by Laurence Fishburne and Antoine Fuqua, #FreeRayshawn features Stephan James, who starred in the Jesse Owens biopic Race, as a young, black Iraq War veteran, Rayshawn, set up by crooked New Orleans cops. He takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child, negotiating with a sympathetic cop (played by Fishburne) as the stand-off drama escalates. Skeet Ulrich is also featured among the snippets, but it’s not clear how.