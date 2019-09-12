Comedy Central Signs Up ‘South Park’ For Three More Seasons

Comedy Central has worked out a deal with Trey Parker and Matt Stone that adds three seasons, and 30 episodes, for animated hit South Park. Season 23 starts Sept. 25. The new deal means 26 seasons for South Park.

“South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. “If humanity is still intact in 1,000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

Parker and Stone created the series. They will continue to write, direct and edit every episode of South Park, as they have since the premiere of the series in 1997. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the executive producers of South Park.

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” said Parker and Stone. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”