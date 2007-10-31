Comedy Central Promotes Marketing Executive Stern
Deena Stern, senior director of brand-marketing strategy at Comedy Central, was named vice president, brand marketing and executive creative director.
Stern will head up all brand marketing for Comedy Central and its ancillary businesses.
Her resume also includes an account management post at Grey Entertainment.
