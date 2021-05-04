Comcast Lawyer Shelita Stewart Returns to Her Old D.C. Firm, Hogan Lovells

Shelita Stewart, senior deputy general counsel at Comcast, has left to rejoin D.C. communications law firm Hogan Lovells.

Stewart will be a partner in the litigation, arbitration and employment practice group.

She is billed as having broad experience in responding to government investigations tied to her experience in media and telecom.

That is because at Comcast she counseled on "the investigation, defense, and remediation of alleged civil and criminal violations, potential internal misconduct, external crises, and other compliance related events," the firm said. It pointed to her experience with the Department of Justice, the SEC and state attorneys general.

Also Read: Rick Mandler Joins Comcast Advertising as VP, Growth Strategy

She also led legal diversity issues and pro bono programs serving Philadelphia and D.C.

"Having gained valuable experience from my years at one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, I look forward to assisting clients with complex compliance challenges, which often bleed across jurisdictions and governmental authorities, and implicate different legal standards," said Stewart in a statement.

Stewart was with the firm, then Hogan & Hartson, for seven years before joining Comcast.