Comcast's Roberts Offers Support for Grieving CNBC Exec
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts concluded the company's
third-quarter earnings call by offering prayers and support for CNBC digital
media executive Kevin Krim, whose two young children were allegedly murdered by
their nanny in their Manhattan apartment.
"On behalf of all of us at CNBC and Comcast and NBCUniversal
and many others around the nation how touched and sad we are by this
unspeakable act and that we'll do everything we can to support the family in their
awful time," Robert said to analysts and others listening to the call. "Thank
you all, and we'll go back to our jobs, but have them in our thoughts and
prayers."
Marina Krim returned home on Thursday with a third child to
find her 2-year-old Leo and 6-year-old Lucia dead in the bathtub. Police say
the nanny lay injured nearby with apparently self-inflicted stab wounds, the
Associated Press reported.
According to the AP, Krim, who had been away on a business
trip, was met by police at the airport on his return and was given an escort to
the hospital where his loved ones had gathered.
