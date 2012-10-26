Comcast's Roberts Offers Support for Grieving CNBC Exec

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts concluded the company's

third-quarter earnings call by offering prayers and support for CNBC digital

media executive Kevin Krim, whose two young children were allegedly murdered by

their nanny in their Manhattan apartment.

"On behalf of all of us at CNBC and Comcast and NBCUniversal

and many others around the nation how touched and sad we are by this

unspeakable act and that we'll do everything we can to support the family in their

awful time," Robert said to analysts and others listening to the call. "Thank

you all, and we'll go back to our jobs, but have them in our thoughts and

prayers."

Marina Krim returned home on Thursday with a third child to

find her 2-year-old Leo and 6-year-old Lucia dead in the bathtub. Police say

the nanny lay injured nearby with apparently self-inflicted stab wounds, the

Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, Krim, who had been away on a business

trip, was met by police at the airport on his return and was given an escort to

the hospital where his loved ones had gathered.