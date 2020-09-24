Comcast Ventures Chief Amy Banse Retires

Comcast said Thursday that long-time executive Amy Banse, who has headed up its venture capital fund Comcast Ventures for a decade and also is an EVP of the parent company, will retire. Comcast chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh will take over oversight of Comcast Ventures, while Banse will remain with Comcast through the end of 2021, serving as a senior advisor to its executive leadership team.

Banse has spent nearly three decades with Comcast, joining the company in 1991 as an in-house attorney responsible for Comcast’s acquisition of programming and content. She later oversaw the company’s cable network portfolio, including E! Entertainment Networks and many of its regional sports networks. In 2005, she founded Comcast Interactive Media (CIM), overseeing multiple acquisitions as well as the development and management of Comcast.net and Xfinity.com. In this role, she was key to Comcast’s and the industry’s launch of TV Everywhere.

For the past 10 years, Banse has led Comcast Ventures, expanding the team from Philadelphia to include offices in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles, and growing the portfolio to over 100 companies. Under her leadership, Comcast Ventures has consistently ranked as a top 10 corporate venture capital arm and she was recently recognized as No. 3 on the 2020 Global Corporate Venturing Powerlist 100.

“I’m extremely grateful to Amy for the incredible work she has done on behalf of Comcast for so many years, from launching our cable network portfolio, to creating new opportunities for our company as we excelled through the digital age, and successfully leading our venture capital business,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a press release. “Most importantly though, I’d like to thank Amy for her terrific friendship and her strategic advice on so many initiatives beyond her core roles, which has been invaluable to me and to the growth of our company.”

Comcast added that Atairos chairman and CEO Michael Angelakis, will advise Cavanagh and Comcast Ventures during this transition period.

“Amy has been an outstanding leader of Comcast Ventures,” Cavanagh said in a press release. “She and her team of top investors have built an impressive portfolio bringing significant value to Comcast through both strategic insights and financial returns. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Amy in her senior advisor role.”