Comcast Ups Internet Speeds of More Than 20 Million Subscribers

Comcast announced cross-tier free internet speed increases for more than 20 million of its broadband customers across 39 states.

The impacted tiers include the following:

Performance Starter/Connect from 50 megabits per second to 75 Mbps

Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps

Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps

Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

Comcast ended the second quarter with 32.16 million high-speed internet users. The cable company, however, experienced flat broadband customer growth in the second quarter and is now facing real competition from telecoms focused on fiber-to-the-home and fixed wireless schemes.

Bigger picture, the largest cable operator in the U.S. has already pledged to reach more than 50 million customers by 2025 with “10G” symmetrical services — that is, multi-gigabit broadband powered by its next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 network.

“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12 times since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow,” said Bill Connors, president of Comcast Cable, in a statement. “That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country.” ▪️