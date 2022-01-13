Comcast Touts Latest '10G' Benchmark: DOCSIS 4.0 Modem Exceeds Symmetrical 4Gbps Speeds

Comcast isn‘t moving ones and zeroes at speeds approaching 10 gigabits per second yet, but it just announced achievement of the latest benchmark in the broader cable industry's so-called ”10G“ effort — and it‘s pretty fast.

In what the biggest U.S. cable company calls a “first-ever lab test,” Comcast successfully delivered both download and upload speeds in excess of 4Gbps to a Broadcom modem, using a system-on-a-chip configuration of Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 technology.

The benchmark follows Comcast‘s successful demo in October at the SCTE‘s virtual Cable-Tec Expo of a virtualized cable-modem termination system (vCMTS) powered by Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0.

Since FDX-based DOCSIS 4.0 uses traditional hybrid fiber-coax cable, the cable industry is touting the next-gen network technology as a way to not have to dig up roads, sidewalks and back yards to install fiber.

“With each new milestone, we get a clearer picture of how 10G technologies will unlock the next generation of speed and performance for millions of people worldwide,” said Elad Nafshi, senior VP of next generation access networks for Comcast Cable.