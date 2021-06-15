Comcast Touts Symmetrical 1.25 Gbps Speeds in Utah
Cable operator says it achieved ‘10G technical Milestone’ in ‘trial test’ of virtualized, digital access architecture network
Comcast said it’s increasing the maximum advertised speeds for its customers across Utah to in excess of 1 gigabit per second after the cable operator ran a “trial test” in the region that achieved symmetrical 1.25 Gbps speeds across both upstream and downstream channels.
The No. 1 U.S. MSO declared the test a “technical milestone” in the cable industry’s “10G” quest to one day deliver 10-gig symmetrical speeds, using technologies like network virtualization and distributed access architecture (DAA).
In order to realize the speed increase, Xfinity Gigabit customers will need a WiFi 6-capable xFi Advanced Gateway. In January, Comcast made a similar announcement in its Northeast region, saying that xFi-equipped customers could take advantage of 1.2 Gbps speeds, but a symmetrical component was not part of that announcement.
In addition to bumping up speeds past 940 Mbps for Xfinity Gigabit customers in Utah, Comcast also said that Extreme Pro+ subscribers in the region will see their maximum download speeds climb from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps.
Performance Starter+ customers will get a download speed boost from 25 Mbps to 50 Mbps. The increases aren’t tied to any of the imminent price increases for these customers coming down the road.
