Comcast Touts Symmetrical 1.25 Gbps Speeds in Utah

Comcast said it’s increasing the maximum advertised speeds for its customers across Utah to in excess of 1 gigabit per second after the cable operator ran a “trial test” in the region that achieved symmetrical 1.25 Gbps speeds across both upstream and downstream channels.

The No. 1 U.S. MSO declared the test a “technical milestone” in the cable industry’s “10G” quest to one day deliver 10-gig symmetrical speeds, using technologies like network virtualization and distributed access architecture (DAA).

In order to realize the speed increase, Xfinity Gigabit customers will need a WiFi 6-capable xFi Advanced Gateway. In January, Comcast made a similar announcement in its Northeast region, saying that xFi-equipped customers could take advantage of 1.2 Gbps speeds, but a symmetrical component was not part of that announcement.

In addition to bumping up speeds past 940 Mbps for Xfinity Gigabit customers in Utah, Comcast also said that Extreme Pro+ subscribers in the region will see their maximum download speeds climb from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps.

Performance Starter+ customers will get a download speed boost from 25 Mbps to 50 Mbps. The increases aren’t tied to any of the imminent price increases for these customers coming down the road.