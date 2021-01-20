Comcast Aims for True 1-gig Over WiFi Experience

You mean, the last six years of Gigabit-speed hype has been ... false advertising?

Comcast says it’s now delivering the fastest internet speeds over WiFi in the Northeast, after bumping up speeds and gateways to its 1-Gig customers in 14 states.

The cable operator said it’s upgraded speeds for these customers from 1 Gbps to 1.2 Gbps, making it possible to achieve two gigabit-speed broadband over WiFi.

Comcast said it will also upgrade at no additional charge its Gigabit customers who don’t already have WiFi 6-certified routers to xFi Advanced Gateway devices capable of gigabit speeds.

With the changes, customers paying full freight for Gig-speed Internet from Xfinity can now say they're actually getting 1,000 megabits per second.

The rollout in Northeast markets “from Maine to Virginia to Washington, D.C.” started on Jan. 7, said Comcast, adding that it will take initiative and reach out to Gig customers who don't have the right gear. The move comes as Comcast’s Gigabit speed customers, perhaps more aware of SpeedTest.net than other customer cohorts, seem to be increasingly complaining that their pricey broadband service is delivering less than 1 Gbps.

Comcast has offered Gigabit-speed service to its entire footprint since 2018. The company hasn’t disclosed how many of its 30 million high-speed internet customers pay for 1 Gig. But a recent study conducted by consultancy OpenVault found that only around 5.6% of U.S. cable broadband customers take 1 Gbps service.

“We are hyper-focused on advancing our Internet product with new innovation,” said Kevin Casey, president of Comcast’s Northeast Division, in a statement. “Now our customers can enjoy faster speeds, state-of-the art gateways with WiFi 6 technology, wall-to-wall WiFi coverage, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection.”