Comcast Touts 10G Connection Using Virtualization and FDX-based DOCSIS 4.0

Comcast has established a successful 10 Gbps network-to-modem connection using virtualized CMTS and the Full Duplex version of the new DOCSIS 4.0 standard, the cable company announced Thursday from the SCTE's once-again-virtualized Cable-Tec Expo conference.

"Our team implemented Full Duplex (FDX) DOCSIS 4.0 capabilities into a CMTS, or 'virtualized' vCMTS, which is an essential component of our network and will be a critical link to delivering 10G," said Elad Nafshi, senior VP of next generation access network technology at Comcast.

Nafshi said that In order to complete the full connection, DOCSIS 3.1 modems were configured to operate in the FDX band.

"What makes this accomplishment truly groundbreaking is that it proves our ability to upgrade our existing vCMTS platform via a software upgrade to DOCSIS 4.0 Full Duplex and gives us the ability to deliver multi-gig upload and download speeds," he added. "We are continuing to work on our next breakthrough which will be the development of a full 10G cable modem.

At last October's Cable-Tec Expo, Comcast announced successful 1.25 Gbps symmetrical transmission using virtualized cable modem termination system and Full Duplex.