Comcast SportsNet Gets the Puck Out of SD

Comcast SportsNet will broadcast the Philadelphia Flyers-Ottawa Senators National Hockey League game from its newly upgraded HD production facility at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia March 5.

This will be the first home game produced in HD from the studio upgraded by AF Associates. Comcast will also produce 76ers games from the Center and Phillies baseball games from the team’s new stadium in HD once the regular season begins.

Plans are already underway for an HD truck in Chicago where Comcast SportsNet will launch on Oct. 1 with game coverage of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, NHL’s Blackhawks, and MLB’s Cubs and White Sox.