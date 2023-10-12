Comcast Set To Light Up World’s First DOCSIS 4.0 ‘10G’ Deployment in Colorado Springs Next Week

Comcast's modern DOCSIS 4.0 network has transitioned much of the work once done by expensive, power-hungry proprietary network appliances into virtualized tasks performed in server rooms.

Cable’s “10G” era will officially begin next week in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Comcast will begin deploying its new DOCSIS 4.0-enabled network services.

Colorado Springs Xfinity Internet users will have access to new service tiers with symmetrical speeds of 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps and 2 Gbps. The new products will be branded under a new name, “X-Class Internet.” (Comcast had been using the X-Class moniker to market its own smart TVs, but is now using the Xumo brand for its TV-related initiatives.)

The deployment is only a start for Comcast, which aims to connect 40 million users to symmetrical multi-gig broadband services within the next several years using technology based on the latest iteration of “Full Duplex DOCSIS” cable-network technology. (Comcast published a cool document time-lining the evolution of DOCSIS tech, which we included below.)

Comcast has also invested hundreds of millions of dollars to “virtualize” its broadband network, moving the work of bulky, power-hungry proprietary appliances, such as cable modem termination systems, to server farms. The cable company said its new network tech will one day provide customers with symmetrical (upstream and downstream) speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. This would be separate from the pricey 10 Gbps “Gigabit Pro” fiber-to-the-home service Comcast already offers.

Comcast also said it hopes to extend its DOCSIS 4.0 rollout to Atlanta and Philadelphia by the end of the year.

“The ubiquity of our network, which is already accessible to tens of millions of homes, provides us with an incredible opportunity to bring multi-gigabit upload and download speeds to communities across the country with the scale and efficiency that no other provider can replicate,” Comcast Cable president and CEO Dave Watson said in a statement.

“Our connectivity experience, powered by the Xfinity 10G Network, will allow us to deliver speeds up to 10 Gbps over our traditional network to virtually all our customers, plus even better reliability, lower latency and the best in-home Wi-Fi coverage,” Watson added. “We’re entering the next phase of this industry leadership with DOCSIS 4.0 technology to introduce X-Class Internet products that will revolutionize the way our customers get online today and many years into the future.”