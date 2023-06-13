Comcast Now Delivering a Symmetrical 10 Gigs For Its $300-a-Month Fiber-Based 'Gigabit Pro' Service

As it plunges billions of dollars into its main hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network to upgrade it to a 10 gigabit-per-second transom, Comcast has already welcomed the elite cadre of well-heeled customers who can afford its $300-a-month Gigabit Pro fiber-to-the-home service into the "10G" future.

In a company blog post published Tuesday, Elad Nafshi, exec VP and chief network officer for Comcast, announced that the Gigabit Pro service has been upgraded from 10 Gbps downstream/6 Gbps to a symmetrical 10-gig offering.

It's unclear as to how many of Comcast's 32.3 million broadband customers have access to the FTTH tier -- you need to live within 1,760 feet from a fiber node to be able to subscribe to it. Also unclear is how many customers have actually signed up for the offering.

It's prohibitively expensive. Beyond the $300 monthly bill, installation, activation and equipment rental fees total over $1,000.

But if you need a reliable low-latency symmetrical 10-gig connection today, it might be available.

"Our network is architected to give us options to deliver a great experience over both HFC and fiber-to-the-home technologies," Nafshi wrote. "For our customers who are on the bleeding edge of tech adoption, we recently increased the speeds of our symmetrical FTTH service, Gigabit Pro, to 10Gbps/10Gbps, and that is available in all the markets we serve."