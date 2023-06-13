Comcast Now Delivering a Symmetrical 10 Gigs For Its $300-a-Month Fiber-Based 'Gigabit Pro' Service
Not referring to their bank accounts, cable operator says the pricey FTTH tier is for customers on the 'bleeding edge of tech adoption'
As it plunges billions of dollars into its main hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network to upgrade it to a 10 gigabit-per-second transom, Comcast has already welcomed the elite cadre of well-heeled customers who can afford its $300-a-month Gigabit Pro fiber-to-the-home service into the "10G" future.
In a company blog post published Tuesday, Elad Nafshi, exec VP and chief network officer for Comcast, announced that the Gigabit Pro service has been upgraded from 10 Gbps downstream/6 Gbps to a symmetrical 10-gig offering.
It's unclear as to how many of Comcast's 32.3 million broadband customers have access to the FTTH tier -- you need to live within 1,760 feet from a fiber node to be able to subscribe to it. Also unclear is how many customers have actually signed up for the offering.
It's prohibitively expensive. Beyond the $300 monthly bill, installation, activation and equipment rental fees total over $1,000.
But if you need a reliable low-latency symmetrical 10-gig connection today, it might be available.
"Our network is architected to give us options to deliver a great experience over both HFC and fiber-to-the-home technologies," Nafshi wrote. "For our customers who are on the bleeding edge of tech adoption, we recently increased the speeds of our symmetrical FTTH service, Gigabit Pro, to 10Gbps/10Gbps, and that is available in all the markets we serve."
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!