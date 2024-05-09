Comcast Rolls Out ‘Now’ Prepaid Internet, Mobile Brand Nationwide

Comcast said its Now Internet and Now Mobile prepaid services are now available nationwide across the cable operator’s footprint.

The Now brand is designed to be a low-cost option for consumers looking for reliable digital connectivity services.

Customers can sign up for Now, or pause or cancel their subscriptions online, via the Xfinity app or at an Xfinity store.

“Now is a simple, reliable, and low-cost way for people to get Internet and Mobile service on their own terms.” Bill Connors, president of connectivity and platforms at Comcast, said. “Our trials have shown there is a need for a better prepaid product that provides a more consistent and reliable connection and we’re excited to bring fresh new options to this market.”

Now Internet costs $30 a month for 100 Mbps or $45 a month for 200 Megabits per second. (Unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway are included.)

Now Mobile has a base price of $55 a month when bundled with Now Internet. Additional mobile lines cost $25 a month.

Comcast is also offering Now TV, a $20 streaming product with 40 live channels, two dozen free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels and Peacock premium, and a Now WiFi Pass, which provides access to more than 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots for $20 a month.

Comcast says its Now product could be attractive to customers now relying on the Affordable Connectivity Program to subsidize their digital services.

The government is winding down ACP, which is expected to sunset in May.